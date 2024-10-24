Back to top

Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Flushing Financial (FFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.88 million, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +44.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flushing Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 77.2% compared to the 83% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $8.71 billion versus $8.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $1.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.68 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $45.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.21 million.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $1.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $0.14 million versus $0.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends: $0.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.67 million.
  • Banking services fee income: $1.79 million versus $1.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.28 million versus $4.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flushing Financial here>>>

Shares of Flushing Financial have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

