Unveiling Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.42 billion, representing a decrease of 2.3% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kraft Heinz metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- International' reaching $868.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- North America' of $4.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- North America' should come in at $1.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- International' to come in at $124.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $259 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Kraft Heinz have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KHC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.