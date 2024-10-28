Back to top

Aon (AON) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% versus 5.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% versus 5.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 9% compared to the 7.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$3 million versus -$4.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200% change.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $870 million versus $831.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.6% change.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $499 million versus $458.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.8% change.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $503 million compared to the $489.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
Shares of Aon have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

