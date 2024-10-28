Back to top

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $2.36 for the same period compares to $2.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.24, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Industrial Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Engineered Solutions: $349.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $344.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Net Sales- Service Center Based Distribution: $749.74 million compared to the $741.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
  • Operating income- Engineered Solutions: $48.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.62 million.
  • Operating income- Service Center Based Distribution: $94.63 million compared to the $96.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

