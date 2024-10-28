Back to top

Olin (OLN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -800.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Epoxy: $285.10 million versus $315.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.
  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $871.60 million compared to the $851.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Sales- Winchester: $432.80 million versus $414.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $45.30 million compared to the $23.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Income before Taxes- Winchester: $53.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.19 million.
  • Income before Taxes- Epoxy: -$42.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$22.72 million.
Shares of Olin have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

