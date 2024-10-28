We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) reached $47.36, with a -1.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.67%.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.55 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -186.08% and -82.7%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.52% increase. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.