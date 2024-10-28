We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vital Farms (VITL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) standing at $35.32, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.
The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $142 million, indicating a 28.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $596.37 million, which would represent changes of +88.14% and +26.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Vital Farms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.13 of its industry.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.