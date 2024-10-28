Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Deckers (DECK) Q2 Earnings

Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of +9.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $689.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $628.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $25.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $570.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $516.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $2.80 million compared to the $3.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.2% year over year.
Shares of Deckers have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

