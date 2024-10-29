Back to top

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +2.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ON Semiconductor Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market- Others: $370.80 million compared to the $354.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market- Industrial: $439.90 million versus $464.97 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Revenue- Market- Automotive: $951.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $931.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
  • Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group: $278.80 million versus $259.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
  • Revenue- Product- Analog & Mixed-Signal Group: $653.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $649.10 million.
  • Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group: $829.40 million versus $841.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.6% change.
Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

