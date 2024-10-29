We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, SBA Communications (SBAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
SBA Communications (SBAC - Free Report) reported $667.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $3.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sites owned - International: 22,285 versus 22,411 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sites owned - Domestic: 17,477 compared to the 17,506 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sites decommissioned - Total: -180 versus -93 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sites owned - Total: 39,762 versus 39,947 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sites built - Total: 147 compared to the 128 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Site Development: $41.90 million versus $37.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
- Revenues- International Site Leasing: $160.84 million versus $166.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
- Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing: $464.86 million compared to the $462.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Site Leasing: $625.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91.
- Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International): $507.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.51 million.
- Segment operating profit- Site Development: $9.51 million versus $10.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SBA Communications have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.