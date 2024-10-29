Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, SBA Communications (SBAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

SBA Communications (SBAC - Free Report) reported $667.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $3.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sites owned - International: 22,285 versus 22,411 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sites owned - Domestic: 17,477 compared to the 17,506 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sites decommissioned - Total: -180 versus -93 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sites owned - Total: 39,762 versus 39,947 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sites built - Total: 147 compared to the 128 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Site Development: $41.90 million versus $37.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Revenues- International Site Leasing: $160.84 million versus $166.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
  • Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing: $464.86 million compared to the $462.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Site Leasing: $625.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91.
  • Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International): $507.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.51 million.
  • Segment operating profit- Site Development: $9.51 million versus $10.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SBA Communications here>>>

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise