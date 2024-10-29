Back to top

Boot Barn (BOOT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $425.8 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +2.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales (decline)/growth: 4.9% versus 3.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average store square footage, end of period: 11,105 compared to the 11,063 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores Opened/Acquired: 15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.
  • Stores operating at end of period: 425 versus 425 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Boot Barn have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

