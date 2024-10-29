Back to top

Image: Bigstock

COPT Defense (CDP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported $189.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to -$1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +1.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $172.56 million compared to the $168.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service: $16.66 million compared to the $20.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.32 compared to the $0.32 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for COPT Defense here>>>

Shares of COPT Defense have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


COPT Defense Properties (CDP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise