Flowserve (FLS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was -7.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flowserve performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- FPD: $781.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $785.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Sales- FCD: $351.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $340 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Intersegment sales- Eliminations and All Other: -$2.17 million compared to the -$2.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FCD: $49.40 million versus $51.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Eliminations and All Other: -$52.80 million versus -$40.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FPD: $128.10 million compared to the $117.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Flowserve have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

