We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Key Quarterly Reports to Watch This Week
Earnings season has picked up notable steam over the last week, with a nice variety of companies delivering quarterly results. The Q3 cycle looks to be positive, underpinned by another robust showing from technology.
And next week, we have several Mag 7 members on the reporting docket, a list that includes Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) .
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Let’s take a closer look at individual expectations.
Amazon's AWS in Focus
Analysts have shown a hint of bearishness for the upcoming release, with the $1.14 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down 4% since the beginning of August. Decent growth is expected, with the estimate suggesting 34% growth year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Concerning Amazon, the company’s AWS results have become a focal point over recent years, which have overall been positive over recent periods. As shown below, AWS results have exceeded our consensus expectations in four of its last six releases.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Meta CapEx in Focus
Earnings expectations for the quarter to be reported have remained positive since the beginning of August, with the $5.17 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 2% since and suggesting 18% growth year-over-year. Positive earnings estimate revisions have landed the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue revisions have followed a similar trajectory, with the company expected to see 17% sales growth from the year-ago period. As usual, the company’s advertising performance will be a focal point, which has performed strongly over recent periods partly thanks to the implementation of AI capabilities.
Apple's iPhone Sales in Focus
Expectations for Apple’s upcoming release have reflected slight bearishness, with downward revisions recently hitting the tape near the beginning of October. Modest growth is forecasted, with the current $1.54 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting a 5% climb year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A key item to keep an eye on during the upcoming release is the company’s iPhone results, which generally always take center stage. Investors should expect a decent bit of commentary surrounding the new iPhone 16 and the upcoming AI capabilities that the company has been touting over recent months.
Bottom Line
We’ve got several notable companies – Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) – on the reporting docket for next week, who will help kick off the reporting cycle for the broader Mag 7 group.
Investors should keep a close watch on META’s commentary surrounding CapEx, iPhone results from Apple, and AWS results from Amazon.