Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About German American Bancorp (GABC) Q3 Earnings

German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) reported $62.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.8 million, representing a surprise of -0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 56.2% compared to the 55.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.71 billion versus $5.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Gains on Sales of Loan: $0.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million.
  • Total Non-interest Income: $13.80 million compared to the $13.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $49.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.07 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.33 million versus $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $48.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.60 million.
Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

