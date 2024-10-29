We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of FTAI Aviation (FTAI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 127.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $429.29 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FTAI Aviation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Aerospace products revenue' will likely reach $232.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +117.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Asset sales revenue' should arrive at $60.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' will reach $12.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.
FTAI Aviation shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTAI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>