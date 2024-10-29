We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Simon Property (SPG) Q3 Earnings
The upcoming report from Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share, indicating a decline of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.46 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Simon Property metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' will reach $30.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Lease income' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other income' should come in at $100.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will reach 95.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.2% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $312.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $315.26 million in the same quarter last year.
Simon Property shares have witnessed a change of +2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>