Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pfizer (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) reported $17.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.8%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +65.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $725.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International: $371 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $369.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States: $203 million versus $269.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.3% change. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Revenues- Primary Care- Paxlovid- Worldwide: $2.70 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1238.1% year over year. Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide: $247 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide: $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenue- Primary Care- Worldwide: $9.06 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year. Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide: $1.80 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Revenues- Oncology- Worldwide: $4.04 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.1% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide: $169 million compared to the $158.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>
Shares of Pfizer have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) reported $17.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.8%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +65.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $725.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International: $371 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $369.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States: $203 million versus $269.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.3% change.
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
- Revenues- Primary Care- Paxlovid- Worldwide: $2.70 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1238.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide: $247 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
- Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide: $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
- Revenue- Primary Care- Worldwide: $9.06 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide: $1.80 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
- Revenues- Oncology- Worldwide: $4.04 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide: $169 million compared to the $158.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
Shares of Pfizer have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.