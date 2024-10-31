Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $386.6 million, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.7 million, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Armstrong World Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Architectural Specialties: $128.60 million versus $125.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
  • Revenue- Mineral Fiber: $258 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber: $93 million compared to the $91.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

