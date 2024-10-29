We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paypal (PYPL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) reported $7.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.86 billion, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Paypal here>>>
- Total Payment Volume (TPV): $422.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $421.32 billion.
- Transaction take rate: 1.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.
- Transaction margin: 46.6% compared to the 44.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total take rate: 1.9% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Transaction expense rate: 0.9% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Transaction and Credit loss rate: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Active accounts: 432 versus 430 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues from other value added services: $780 million compared to the $743.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
- Transaction revenues: $7.07 billion versus $7.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
Shares of Paypal have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.