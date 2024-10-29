Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) reported $4.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $5.20 for the same period compares to $3.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 billion, representing a surprise of +0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • APCD (Available passenger cruise days): 13,316.98 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13,394.69 Days.
  • Net Yields: $293.46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $291.39.
  • Occupancy Rate: 111% compared to the 110.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Passenger Cruise Days: 14,785.83 Days versus 14,786.25 Days estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD: $118.12 versus $119.16 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Costs per APCD: $139.87 versus $140.85 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Passengers Carried: 2.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.37 million.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.42 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.47 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

