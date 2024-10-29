Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ITT (ITT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, ITT (ITT - Free Report) reported revenue of $885.2 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the EPS surprise was +2.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ITT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Motion Technologies: $344.90 million compared to the $346.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies: $207.20 million versus $197.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Revenues- Industrial Process: $333.80 million versus $330.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Corporate costs and Other: -$10 million versus -$15.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies: $38.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.81 million.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies: $110 million versus $66.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process: $69.80 million compared to the $68.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of ITT have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

