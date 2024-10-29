Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.49, compared to $3.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electrical Solutions: $509.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $526.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Net Sales- Utility Solutions: $933.10 million versus $956.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions: $236 million compared to the $229.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions: $98.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.05 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hubbell here>>>

Shares of Hubbell have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise