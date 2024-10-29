Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Leidos (LDOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported $4.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04 billion, representing a surprise of +3.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +49.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Health & Civil: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- National Security and Digital: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Commercial & International: $578 million compared to the $562.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Defense Systems: $522 million versus $482.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -76.5% change.
Shares of Leidos have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

