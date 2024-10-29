Back to top

Frontier Group (ULCC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $935 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $939.91 million, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 10.08 billion versus 10.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 7.86 billion compared to the 8.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel cost per gallon: $2.67 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.64.
  • Load factor: 78% compared to the 79.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 9.28 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.22 cents.
  • Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel): 6.89 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.83 cents.
  • Adjusted CASM: 9.48 cents versus 9.37 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM + net interest: 9.39 cents compared to the 9.28 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Passenger: $910 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $914.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
Shares of Frontier Group have returned +35.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

