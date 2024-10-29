Back to top

Commvault (CVLT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reported $233.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.05 million, representing a surprise of +5.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commvault performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $10.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.9%.
  • Revenues- Other services: $11.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenues- Customer support: $77.69 million versus $74.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $134.04 million versus $123 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change.
Shares of Commvault have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

