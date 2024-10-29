For the quarter ended September 2024, Eagle Materials (
Compared to Estimates, Eagle Materials (EXP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Eagle Materials (EXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $623.62 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.31, compared to $4.28 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.03 million, representing a surprise of -5.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.75.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>
- Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard: $236.88 versus $240.10 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Net Sales Price - Cement: $156.51 compared to the $157.71 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $65.93 million versus $73.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $29.14 million versus $28.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
- Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $379.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $416.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $313.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $341.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $214.98 million versus $216.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Total Revenue- Light Materials: $244.12 million compared to the $245.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $90.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.58 million.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard: $8.04 million versus $8.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $98.18 million versus $97.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $115.93 million versus $127.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.