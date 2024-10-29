Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heartland Express (HTLD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) reported $259.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.04 million, representing a surprise of -3.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -500.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heartland Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating ratio: 102.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.4%.
  • Fuel surcharge revenue: $32.82 million compared to the $37.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue: $227.04 million compared to the $231.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
Shares of Heartland Express have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

