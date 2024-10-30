For the quarter ended September 2024, Stryker (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.49 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.87, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78, the EPS surprise was +3.24%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.11 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.27 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $570 million compared to the $563.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $304 million versus $312.14 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $420 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $396.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $127 million compared to the $142.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $849 million compared to the $815.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $679 million versus $682.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $837 million compared to the $804.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $938 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $906.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
Shares of Stryker have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.