Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed at $485.39, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 7.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adobe Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.66, indicating a 9.13% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.54 billion, up 9.71% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.28 per share and revenue of $21.44 billion, which would represent changes of +13.75% and +10.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Adobe Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.95, so one might conclude that Adobe Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that ADBE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ADBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.