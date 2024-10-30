We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unity Software Inc. (U) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $20.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.39, signifying a 316.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $428.01 million, showing a 21.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating changes of -553.66% and -19.5%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.