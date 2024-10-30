We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.98, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.
The company's stock has climbed by 2.22% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating a 21.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.