Idex (IEX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $798.2 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +0.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $300.80 million compared to the $295.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Intersegment sales eliminations: -$1.60 million compared to the -$1.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $188 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $182.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Net sales- Health & Science Technologies: $311 million versus $319.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- FMT (Fluid & Metering Technologies): $98.50 million versus $98.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$21.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$21.90 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- FSDP (Fire & Safety / Diversified Products): $54.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- HST (Health & Science Technologies): $82.60 million compared to the $86.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Idex have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

