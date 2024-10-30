We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) reached $7.99, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.
Shares of the uranium mining and exploration company have appreciated by 29.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.1 million, reflecting a 15445.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $104.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +200% and +46373.21%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.55 of its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.