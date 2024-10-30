Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boston Properties (BXP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $799.47 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to -$0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $803.79 million, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Ratio (Occupancy of In-Service Properties): 87% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.1%.
  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $34.26 million compared to the $34.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hotel revenue: $15.08 million versus $14.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Revenue- Development and management services: $6.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%.
  • Revenue- Lease: $799.47 million versus $790.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.53 versus $0.54 estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

