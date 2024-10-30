Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pros Holdings (PRO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) reported $82.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +55.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total subscription, maintenance and support: $70.43 million compared to the $69.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $67.07 million versus $66.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support: $3.36 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $12.27 million versus $12.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
Shares of Pros Holdings have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

