Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported $539.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +11.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product: $478.06 million versus $443.69 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Revenues- Net product- CABOMETYX: $475.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $438.54 million.
  • Revenues- Net product- COMETRIQ: $2.40 million versus $4.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- License: $60.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.
  • Revenues- Collaboration services: $1.24 million compared to the $3.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -59.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelixis here>>>

Shares of Exelixis have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise