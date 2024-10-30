Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Advanced Micro (AMD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported $6.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.71 billion, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Data Center: $3.55 billion versus $3.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +122.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Embedded: $927 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $917.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.4%.
  • Net revenue- Gaming: $462 million compared to the $560.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69.3% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Client: $1.88 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Micro here>>>

Shares of Advanced Micro have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise