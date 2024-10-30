Back to top

Alerus (ALRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported $50.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.3 million, representing a surprise of -2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans: 0% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 80.3% compared to the 74% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin, tax-equivalent: 2.2% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.08 billion versus $4.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income: $22.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.23 million.
  • Total Noninterest income: $28.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.37 million.
  • Net interest income: $22.54 million versus $24.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alerus here>>>

Shares of Alerus have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

