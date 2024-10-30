Back to top

Allison Transmission (ALSN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported $824 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $2.27 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.66 million, representing a surprise of +4.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway: $457 million versus $412.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway: $1 million versus $3.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -88.9% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other: $168 million versus $169.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $53 million compared to the $55.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway: $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $126 million versus $123.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allison Transmission here>>>

Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

