American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $445.06 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.64 million, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues: $335.63 million compared to the $341.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $67.62 million compared to the $65.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Core revenues: $377.44 million compared to the $377.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues: $41.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.20 versus $0.14 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

