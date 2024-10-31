Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, AbbVie (
For the quarter ended September 2024, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.46 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.00, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was +2.74%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenue- Creon- US: $338 million versus $303.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
- Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International: $444 million versus $433.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.7% change.
- Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.1% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International: $427 million versus $426.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.1% change.
- Net Revenue- Neuroscience- Total: $2.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
- Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Total: $7.05 billion versus $6.86 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total: $525 million compared to the $529.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Creon: $338 million compared to the $303.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Linzess/Constella- Total: $234 million versus $265.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change.
- Net Revenue- Qulipta- Total: $176 million versus $167.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
- Net Revenue- Other Neuroscience- Total: $84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.
Shares of AbbVie have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.