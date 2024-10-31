Compared to Estimates, Amgen (AMGN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amgen (
AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.5 billion, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.58, compared to $4.96 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.11, the EPS surprise was +9.20%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Amgen have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Product Sales- EPOGEN- US: $33 million compared to the $34.91 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34% year over year.
- Product Sales- Neulasta- US: $84 million versus $81.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
- Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW: $26 million compared to the $24.77 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
- Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
- Revenue- Product sales: $8.15 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $8.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
- Product Sales- Neulasta- Total: $110 million compared to the $105.06 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.
- Product Sales- Enbrel- Total: $825 million compared to the $920.53 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.3% year over year.
- Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total: $327 million versus $277.33 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.6% change.
- Product Sales- Vectibix- Total: $282 million compared to the $263.77 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
- Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total: $378 million versus $382.26 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
- Product Sales- Repatha- Total: $567 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $523.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.7%.
- Product Sales- Aranesp- Total: $337 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $308.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
