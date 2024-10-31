We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Nutanix (NTNX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $64.13, indicating a -1.29% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.
Shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider witnessed a gain of 15.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nutanix in its upcoming release. On that day, Nutanix is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.45%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $571.49 million, indicating a 11.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $2.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.87% and +14.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nutanix. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.58% higher within the past month. Right now, Nutanix possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Nutanix is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.66.
Also, we should mention that NTNX has a PEG ratio of 2.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.