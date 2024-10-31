We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) reached $16.87, with a +0.78% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.
The the stock of company has risen by 104.9% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 4.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.05 million, up 79.97% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.84 per share and a revenue of $40.44 million, demonstrating changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.