Here's Why Air Industries (AIRI) Fell More Than Broader Market
The most recent trading session ended with Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) standing at $5.75, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.
The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's stock has climbed by 2.85% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.83 million, up 4.39% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $55.18 million, which would represent changes of +92.31% and +7.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Air Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Air Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.