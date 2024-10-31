Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +5.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.24 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total customers at period end: 20.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.03 million.
  • Revenue- Core platform: $724.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $726.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenue- Applications & commerce: $423.10 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $416.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
  • Segment EBITDA- Core Platform: $239 million versus $218.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce: $194.60 million versus $178.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>

Shares of GoDaddy have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise