Main Street Capital (MAIN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) standing at $51.57, reflecting a +0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.03%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $137.57 million, indicating a 11.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $543.18 million, indicating changes of -0.48% and +8.55%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.91.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.