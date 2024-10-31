We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Iamgold (IAG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.69, indicating a -1.39% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.
Shares of the gold and niobium mining company have appreciated by 8.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Iamgold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 1200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion, indicating changes of +488.89% and +68.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Iamgold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.35% higher. Iamgold currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Iamgold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 11, this industry ranks in the top 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.