Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, UDR (UDR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $420.16 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $416.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Physical Occupancy: 95.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 96.6%.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $418.09 million versus $416.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees: $2.07 million compared to the $1.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 versus $0.09 estimated by eight analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for UDR here>>>

Shares of UDR have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise